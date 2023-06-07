THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 228,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

