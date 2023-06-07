Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 645 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.64. 639,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,849. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

