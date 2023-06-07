Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $236.58 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,164,443,309 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.