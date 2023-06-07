Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,185,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,609,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,309,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $520.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

