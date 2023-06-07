The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,446,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $76.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

