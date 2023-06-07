The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Plans $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

THG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,995. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $110.77 and a one year high of $149.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

