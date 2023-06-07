The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of D stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 7,075,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

