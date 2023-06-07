The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.18). Approximately 107,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.22).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.