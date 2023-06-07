The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in The Cigna Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in The Cigna Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 5,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $260.19. 301,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

