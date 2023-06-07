The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,539,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $377,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 209,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,868 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $11,777,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 5,758,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,664,801. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.