The Brunner Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5.55 (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
BUT stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,060 ($13.18). 28,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 888 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,115 ($13.86). The company has a market cap of £452.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13,406.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,060.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,050.11.
About The Brunner Investment Trust
