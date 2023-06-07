The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %

Allstate stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

