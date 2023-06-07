Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TCBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS)
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.