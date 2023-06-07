Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TCBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.