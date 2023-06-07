Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 5.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.48. 314,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 574,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,735,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

