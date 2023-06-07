TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. 1,527,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

