Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.75

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 221688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $71,406.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,900,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,577 shares of company stock worth $914,444. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 284,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

