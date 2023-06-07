Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $90,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.18. 2,143,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,896. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

