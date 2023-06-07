Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $33.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,684. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDX opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

