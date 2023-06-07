SVB Leerink Weighs in on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NYSE PHR opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $107,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $107,134.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

