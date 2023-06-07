Sunriver Management LLC Takes Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,590,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,000. Repay makes up about 2.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,700,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 103,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,803,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Repay Trading Up 0.6 %

About Repay

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 273,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,476. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

