Sunriver Management LLC Has $55.56 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,223 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 11.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.42% of SS&C Technologies worth $55,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 319,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,302. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

