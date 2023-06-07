Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.94. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 58,581 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,678.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 232,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 195.3% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

