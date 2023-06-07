Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 10,818,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,538,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.