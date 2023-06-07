Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,681,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,110,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $438.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

