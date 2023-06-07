Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,862 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.