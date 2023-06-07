Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,960. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $288.12.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

