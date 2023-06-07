Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $223.97. 1,439,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

