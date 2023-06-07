Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,380,000 after purchasing an additional 313,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,082,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,257,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,216,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,186. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. The company has a market cap of $411.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.