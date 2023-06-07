Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 2,692,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

