Suku (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.30 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $887,541.01 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suku has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

