Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 67,587 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,632,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

