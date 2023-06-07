StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 241200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Willoughby property located in northwestern British Columbia; and Angelina property located in Rice Lake Belt, Manitoba; and the Lobstick Property located in the Lobstick area near Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

