STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $80.03 million and $2.39 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,228.85 or 1.00036351 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000086 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04012048 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,172,478.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.