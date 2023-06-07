StockNews.com Upgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Sell

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of MUX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 239,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

