StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTIC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,510,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.