StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTIC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,510,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

