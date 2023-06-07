StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
HSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
