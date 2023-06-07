StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of APVO opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
