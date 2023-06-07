StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APVO opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

