Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 7th (AMFPF, CARCY, CI, CWCO, EGO, EQC, FMX, GECFF, GKOS, KOF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 7th:

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.50.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

