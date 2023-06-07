Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 59,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $197.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

