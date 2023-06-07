Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Stagwell Price Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 757,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,700 and sold 39,734,257 shares valued at $255,491,273. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 141,896 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Stagwell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

See Also

