SRS Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262,213 shares during the period. Etsy makes up about 1.9% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Etsy worth $106,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.78. 1,584,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,968. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

