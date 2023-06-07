SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 4,014,537 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014,537 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 169.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 2,556,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.