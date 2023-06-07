Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 8,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,505. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

