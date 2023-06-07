Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 8,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,505. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
