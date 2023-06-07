Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

