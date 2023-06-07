Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 526,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $5,199,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

