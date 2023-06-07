Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 72.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.2 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
