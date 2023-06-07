Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Down 3.4%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.95 and last traded at $99.97. 543,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,593,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.52.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.
Splunk Trading Down 5.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.28.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
