Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Down 3.4%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.95 and last traded at $99.97. 543,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,593,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

