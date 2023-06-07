Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Splunk alerts:

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

About Splunk

Splunk stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.