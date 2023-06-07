Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a negative return on equity of 191.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

