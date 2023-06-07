Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 106% compared to the average volume of 5,182 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,746. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

